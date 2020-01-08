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2 Big Earthquakes hit near the Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr Iran!!
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40 views • January 08, 2020
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near #Iran's #Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The depth and epicenter indicate it was a natural event and unrelated to this evenings events. Another earthquake in Iran! This time a mag 4.5. The epicenter of the quakes is just miles away from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
#NuclearPowerPlant
#NuclearPowerPlant
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