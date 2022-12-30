Farewell to my 2022 Garden!

Well, it's been quite a good year for gardening! And I'm still reaping (small) harvests each week. I hope you all had a good year, and I wish you all the best for the New Year 2023.
Auld Lang Syne:
Should Old Acquaintance be forgot,
and never thought upon;
The flames of Love extinguished,
and fully past and gone:
Is thy sweet Heart now grown so cold,
that loving Breast of thine;
That thou canst never once reflect
On old long syne.
🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
