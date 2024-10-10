FBI Seize Diddy Tape Showing Hillary Clinton Killing Child at 'Freak Off' Party





The People's Voice





Seized footage from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties allegedly feature Hillary Clinton in scenes that will upend the political establishment in Washington D.C. and send shock waves around the world.

Diddy now sits in prison, fearful that he will not survive long enough to face his day in court, while rumors circulate that Hillary is anxious she will be the next powerful figure to be exposed.

Whistleblowers, including those closest to Diddy and the Clintons, are coming forward with damning evidence of sex crimes and crimes against children, involving Hollywood stars, famous athletes, and D.C. elites.

Hillary has survived countless scandals, but this time, there’s no covering it up — the tide has turned, the truth is being laid bare, and it’s about to rock the entire system to its core.





https://rumble.com/v5hbl5x-fbi-seize-diddy-tape-showing-hillary-clinton-killing-child-at-freak-off-par.html