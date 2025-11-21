Trump Suffers Melt Down Calling For Death Penalty For Political Opponents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump has another Melt Down - This one potentially deadly and certainly dangerous as he says Democrats who have called upon the military to disobey unlawful orders warrants "the death penalty".
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker
Please support our journalism by donating here:
https://www.freedomrepoters.com
or here:
https://www.maverickdonations.com
THANKS...and Please subscribe and HIT THE THUMBS UP!