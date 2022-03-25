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Cult Of The Medics (Chapter Seven)
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106 views • March 25, 2022
"There is no explanation that is...innocent..."
Catch up on the series here: https://cultofthemedics.com/
This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes.
This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution if you see its value.
https://donorbox.org/cult-of-the-medics-docuseries
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR + http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGUARD! Stop giving your $ to walmart and the big box stores. These billionaires just looted our economy blind. Help me starve the beast and fund independent media, make the switch today! https://patriotswitch.com/truthwarrior
Catch up on the series here: https://cultofthemedics.com/
This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes.
This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution if you see its value.
https://donorbox.org/cult-of-the-medics-docuseries
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR + http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
MY SPONSOR: DEFUND VANGUARD! Stop giving your $ to walmart and the big box stores. These billionaires just looted our economy blind. Help me starve the beast and fund independent media, make the switch today! https://patriotswitch.com/truthwarrior
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