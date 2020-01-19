Is Rudy Giuliani's "Investigator" Lev Parnas A Russian Spy Working For The Deep State? #1753 - 6PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Episode #1753 -Thursday- January 16, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/-8yE2xLZ3vo
Is Rudy Giuliani's "Investigator" Lev Parnas A Russian Spy? #1753 - 6PM
House Democrats on Wednesday released a second, much larger trove of documents from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
The records included text messages, photos and other communications Parnas exchanged with key players in the Ukraine scandal, including the former Ukrainian prosecutors general Yuriy Lutsenko and Viktor Shokin, Parnas and his business associate Igor Fruman were arrested in October and charged with a scheme to violate campaign finance laws. Parnas has sought to share evidence collected in his case with House impeachment investigators, and some of it has started to be released publicly. A first document dump came Tuesday. E-Militia News Article: E-Militia News http://ow.ly/TuKt30q9XwX
GUEST: Ann Vandersteel is the President and Executive Producer of SteelTruth™ YourVoice,™ Inc., home of YourVoice™ America, the most popular conservative new media news and analysis show. Ann’s talents as a Media Broadcaster / Business Development / Project Manager specializing in online media broadcasting, corporate communications, have made her one of the most recognized names in the online media in the world. Ann also hosts #SteelTruth, a weekly news magazine, focused on topics mostly ignored or mischaracterized by the mainstream media. Ann’s reputation for being a fair investigative citizen journalist has A-List guests and sources seeking her out to help expose complex stories while also offering opinions and solutions.
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
YOUTUBE: http://YouTube.com/c/SteelTruth
WEBSITE: https://steeltruth.com/
Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesan... or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/Money Orders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesan... or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
🔵CONNECT WITH PETE ON MEWE: http://petelive.tv/MEWEpete
🔵JOIN OUR MEWE NEWS GROUP: http://petelive.tv/MEWEemilitianewsgroup
[Answer: 619days]
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete...
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002