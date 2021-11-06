© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liz Harris - The Election Fraud Is Worse Than Originally Thought, Coordinated From The Top
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 06, 2021
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Today’s Guest: Liz Harris
Website: It Smells Funny
http://itsmellsfunny.com
Liz Harris,is a private citizen who organized a canvass of the 2020 election in Maricopa County in Arizona. Liz begins the conversation talking about how it was important to canvas the voters to show a correlation between the forensic audit report. The results matched up that there many anomalies in the election and it was not a clean election. The election was ripe with fraud. The election fraud was coordinated and it goes all the way to the top. The people are now seeing that there are problems with the elections.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Today’s Guest: Liz Harris
Website: It Smells Funny
http://itsmellsfunny.com
Liz Harris,is a private citizen who organized a canvass of the 2020 election in Maricopa County in Arizona. Liz begins the conversation talking about how it was important to canvas the voters to show a correlation between the forensic audit report. The results matched up that there many anomalies in the election and it was not a clean election. The election was ripe with fraud. The election fraud was coordinated and it goes all the way to the top. The people are now seeing that there are problems with the elections.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.