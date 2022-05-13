THOMAS LEVY, MD, JD, CO-LEARNING WITH YOUR MEDICAL PRACTITIONER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1340 subscribers
Board-Certified cardiologist, Thomas Levy, MD, JD, has taught us the benefits of vitamin C and hydrogen peroxide and how hydrocortisone can help restore our adrenals. We even completed The Roadmap to Health virtual workshop that is now available to you online. With so many health concerns, we need to learn how to choose health. Dr. Levy is back to share how to co-learn with our medical practitioners.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **