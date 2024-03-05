'Atom Bomb', 1955 Government Film

"Survival Town" Atom Test 1955, Operation "Teapot" Atomic Test, films of H-Bomb actual footage of nuclear bomb testing, the scientists and military people involved in the South Pacific and the American Southwest.
Public Domain Creative Commons License public domain.
