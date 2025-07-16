❗️Syrian Druze raised the flag of Israel over the city of Suweida (Syria).

Netanyahu stated that Israel will destroy the regime in Syria "to save the Druze."

The Israeli Air Force struck a column of the Syrian "Public Security Forces" near Al-Thaala airport and the headquarters of the 52nd Brigade west of Suwayda.

Strikes are also being carried out against targets in Daraa province.

Trump is burning 500 tons of Biden's cookies.

The White House ordered the destruction of nearly 500 tons of high-calorie cookies intended for children in Afghanistan and Pakistan due to their expiration tomorrow, reports The Atlantic citing sources.

This is related to the suspension of USAID operations. This $800,000 worth of cookies would have been enough to feed 1.5 million children for a week. They are distributed when people lose their homes due to natural disasters or flee from military actions.

Officials requested to send them, but they remained in a warehouse in Dubai.



