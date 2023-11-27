Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler (4/18/2023)
Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler
READ HR-2640 HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2640
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.