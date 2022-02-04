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THE COVID TREASONOUS ACTS DONE BY MANY IN U.S. - ALSO TRUDEAU MAKING MONEY PER DOSE, ORDERED 10X AMOUNT OF CANADIAN POPULATION. Follow The Money$
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231 views • February 04, 2022
Trudeau failed to tell Canadians that Canada gets a kick back every time that Pfizer or Moderna shots are given...
https://twitter.com/chi_un_lee/status/1488910670674472970
This is an interesting article you might like too. "Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
The Water War Crimes"
Was His Son, Michel, Murdered?http://www.waterwarcrimes.com/prime-minister-pierre-trudeau---the-northern-magus---develops-the-art-of-resource-takeover-and-personal-enrichment.html
https://twitter.com/chi_un_lee/status/1488910670674472970
This is an interesting article you might like too. "Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
The Water War Crimes"
Was His Son, Michel, Murdered?http://www.waterwarcrimes.com/prime-minister-pierre-trudeau---the-northern-magus---develops-the-art-of-resource-takeover-and-personal-enrichment.html
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