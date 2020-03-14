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Plague Inc. ~ Custom Scenarios - 2020 Wuhan Coronavirus
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15 views • March 14, 2020
As much as I enjoy playing Plague Inc, it's important to remember that deadly disease epidemics are a very real threat out there. Hopefully, the real world never suffers as much as the fictional world I destroy in this video.
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