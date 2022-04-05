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Amd We Kmow 5.4.22 ELECTIONS sweep for PRES TRUMP! DEMS PANIC, admit SCOTUS leak purpose! PRAY!
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102 views • May 05, 2022
LT of And We Know. 5.4.2022
• Big elections sweep in Ohio…Nunes admits Twitter deal was part or their plan…say what? The dems admit the leak from the supreme court was to help them in this election…the military info regarding this entire truth movement is unprecedented…we will cover this and will show a disturbing video later of a blood clot from the jab…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13kofh-5.4.22-elections-sweep-for-pres-trump-dems-panic-admit-scotus-leak-purpose-.html
• Big elections sweep in Ohio…Nunes admits Twitter deal was part or their plan…say what? The dems admit the leak from the supreme court was to help them in this election…the military info regarding this entire truth movement is unprecedented…we will cover this and will show a disturbing video later of a blood clot from the jab…stand by.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13kofh-5.4.22-elections-sweep-for-pres-trump-dems-panic-admit-scotus-leak-purpose-.html
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