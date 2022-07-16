Children in Cages: Experiences of Super Soldiers. With Daryl James, Rebecca Rose, Apollymi Mandylion

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Video sources: "EP 127 - Former US Navy: Daryl James - SSP Recruitment & Testimony - Looking Glass Predictions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppwpIU1ZbSU "EP 128 - Former US Navy: Daryl James - SSP Testimony (PART 2)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkdRWS_o_8M
"Super Soldier Talk – Daryl James – Solar Warden, NWR, and Taygetean King"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5Fd6vzOIDU
"Super Soldier Talk Live - Rebecca Rose – MCC LOC Secret Space Program Cyborg Asset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsC5riytN5s
"Apollymi Mandylion: SSP Insider Interview - ICC, Off-world Cultures, Hollow Earth"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv2t0QSFPWA
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b