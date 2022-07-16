Children in Cages: Experiences of Super Soldiers. With Daryl James, Rebecca Rose, Apollymi Mandylion

290 views • July 16, 2022

Video sources: "EP 127 - Former US Navy: Daryl James - SSP Recruitment & Testimony - Looking Glass Predictions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppwpIU1ZbSU "EP 128 - Former US Navy: Daryl James - SSP Testimony (PART 2)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkdRWS_o_8M

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