11/09/2022 -- MAJOR SEISMIC UNREST INBOUND -- Whole Pacific all sides going to Asia, EU, Americas

There has been a new M7.0 range earthquake plus two additional M6.8 + M6.6 events also at the same location .. down below the West Pacific-- far below in an area called the Asthenosphere (semi melted magma below the plates).





The hammering action of a VLF very low frequency (ULF or ELF as well) ultra low or extremely low frequency which is hammering into the under side of the plate coming up out of the magma and being absorbed into the under side of the solid plate.

In this process of coming up out of the more melted / fluid like magma up into the solid plate.. the VLF, ELF, ULF then "breaks" with a new earthquake up inside the solid plate which is usually bigger than the original deep quake that started out to begin with.





I think of this like a very long wave in the ocean which then crashes ashore on a shoreline of rocks... the conversion / translation of force of the wave smashes against the stone of the shore. While appearing as a simple wave across the body of (water in this case) when it crashes into the rocks the full force is applied to the rock of course.

It would appear this VLF wave is spreading up out and away from the deep earthquake locations, then following the plate boundaries (and craton edges of plates once the plates absorb energy off the boundaries!)





Then the wave follows the plate boundaries and craton edges like a wave guide in a microwave guides waves to your food.

The new forecast covers each continent, USA, South America, Central America, Asia, West Pacific, New Zealand, Caribbean, Antarctica, Middle East, Russia, Europe, and even oceanic locations where no one resides.





This next 7-10 days should be very busy.. I am expecting pretty much a round of 6's across the whole spread! Plus additional possible larger earthquake activity going up above M7.0 next to the deep quake, and across from the deep quake in South America.

Additionally large activity is expected in Japan (going as high as M6.5), Hawaii as high as possible 5.9 (6).. and a possible M6.0 range earthquake on Land in southern california.





I will do an additional forecast for M5.0 and under activity for the usa in a few days once we really get a feel for which way this flow is going to go first! Should be to the West , but mother nature always can surprise us.

The chances of NOTHING happening are very slim (assuming this earthquake is real and actually happened).. energy doesn't disappear.. it transforms.. it absorbs.. it moves from place to place trying to dissipate and equalize out and away from the source which it originated from





