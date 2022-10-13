Live UFO chat with Paul --078- ISS UAP + Roswell Leaks + Using Infrasound detection during sighting

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - ISS UAP + Roswell Leaks + Infrasound detector for UFO

research?

[00:14:30] (2) Main Topics begins - GabberBeastTV joins and talks about

Roswell images and his AI Art hes done matched.. but I ask to push

talking about it to later in the show when I cover it.

[00:18:50] (2b) What is Infrasound and how can we detect it and use

it in UFOLOGY to add to video capturing of events.

[00:31:00] (2c) Targeted individuals claims of Infrasound and ultrasound

causing Headaches

[00:41:00] (2d) Movie Theaters using Infrasound to make people feel

anxiety and unsettle for horrors and suspense. What tech does it

what speakers can do it.

[00:53:50] (2e) Android App (and Iphone) that can detect bellow 20hz

and seems to work on most phones and can record and save it.

[01:08:00] (3) MrMBB333 making claims of unknown craft flying passed

ISS. Paul shows what a shill he is and why 4min research solves it. NOPE

NASA is not covering up. Pattern Matching confirms it.. hint could be be

Spacex and iss meeting up?

[01:27:00] (3b) Why we are breaking down MRMBB333 video we look randomly over

his other Mystery Objects claims the transform!!!.. Clouds/Lighting/kites

[02:05:01] (4) TPOM thirdphase are shilling and claiming Roswell New Leaks Photos

we go over why these are noise for clicks in the field and are infact AI Art.

We make a list.. Plants/rocks dont match location, the creatures all standing

and missing limbs and look out of focus when craft is not. Craft looks like panels

and man-made. Missing fingers or some too long. Look like Inca Mask one. Wall

socket in hospital is misaligned and lines are off. So on....

[02:34:00] (4b) GUFON attacks defending the Frauds he works with saying I didnt debunk

it,, and I am Lying. I just prove it before.. the photo was initial claim of AI and TPOM

shilling it for cash.

[02:48:00] (4c) The Source of where Blake got the photos from is highly suspect person

who retweets GUFONs material.

[03:00:00] (5) Thirdphaseofmoon using words in a way to cover up their deceptive

and shilling methods..

[03:12:00] (6) Paul is happy to see them show a close-up of the pile of rocks he

said it was at the Grand Canyon!

[03:14:48] (7) Gabber joins on FULL screen to show his Alien AI Art that looks better then TPOM Roswell Fakes.

[03:28:00] (8) Next we (Paul & Gabber) Breakdown the Lies of GUFONs live today.

[03:39:00] (8b) Fear of FAT People since GUFON keeps calling Paul FAT in comments

on Twitter and sometimes live on AIR.

[03:52:00] (8c) Resume GUFON nonSense claims and new Attacks on Cambian and Paul.

[04:33:00] (8d) Look at the Billy Meier wedding UFO clearly CGI on a new background.





Paul warps up for the night....





cheers Paul.





Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)

A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout

is now HERE!

(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)

cheers Paul.





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***

Find all ways to donate here including monthly options

That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!

https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com









Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here

( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item

which goes towards production costs)

https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/





Thanks to the Following





Paul S. (Music)

Free Music Archive (creative commons music)

Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3

sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2

Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3

Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.





ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.

