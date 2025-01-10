Controlled Op Racists, “Church”, Christ-Haters, Hollywood, Vaccination, Rumors of Wars, Jesuits in Charge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-01-09 Flipping Tables Fazz
Topic list:
* Drake Shelton’s truths are for the “white race”.
* The Charlotte Observer and Jefferson Count Sheriff doxed Shelton: why?
* Anti-Catholic content creator Drake Shelton says Christians are all wrong about sex.
* “Going to ‘church’.”
* Eric Jon Phelps, Amandha Vollmer and Zachary K. Hubbard.
* “Israel” and the Messianic prophecies.
* Jesuits and Freemasons behind “Civil Rights” upheaval.
* Gnostic clothing fads.
* The CIA is Antisemitic...what a surprise.
* Stanley Kubrick, Peter Sellers, Jim Morrison and Jared Leto.
* The jesuits behind vaccination from the Philippines to South America.
* Russia-Ukraine wag-the-dog: “tie a yellow ribbon”, throw the shoes.
* Manchester Arena, “Wicked”, False Flag or Farce Flag?
* “Reverend Father” SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh, President of the Rockefeller Foundation.
