Controlled Op Racists, “Church”, Christ-Haters, Hollywood, Vaccination, Rumors of Wars, Jesuits in Charge

CTB 2025-01-09 Flipping Tables Fazz

Topic list:

* Drake Shelton’s truths are for the “white race”.

* The Charlotte Observer and Jefferson Count Sheriff doxed Shelton: why?

* Anti-Catholic content creator Drake Shelton says Christians are all wrong about sex.

* “Going to ‘church’.”

* Eric Jon Phelps, Amandha Vollmer and Zachary K. Hubbard.

* “Israel” and the Messianic prophecies.

* Jesuits and Freemasons behind “Civil Rights” upheaval.

* Gnostic clothing fads.

* The CIA is Antisemitic...what a surprise.

* Stanley Kubrick, Peter Sellers, Jim Morrison and Jared Leto.

* The jesuits behind vaccination from the Philippines to South America.

* Russia-Ukraine wag-the-dog: “tie a yellow ribbon”, throw the shoes.

* Manchester Arena, “Wicked”, False Flag or Farce Flag?

* “Reverend Father” SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh, President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

