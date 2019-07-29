Is Strontium Safe Treatment for Osteoporosis?

Strontium renalate is a potent stimulator of new bone growth that helps increase bone density in people with osteoporosis. However, a study by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January of 2014 shows that there is an increase in serious heart problems including heart attacks as well as more blood clots in veins. The EMA will likely lead to taking two drugs, Osseor and Protelos, which provide 2 grams a day of strontium renalate, off the European marketplace.



This may be throwing the baby out with the bath water, as when strontium is used in a much lower dose, ie a few hundred milligrams per day, and monitored with live blood cell analysis, may still provide an increase in bone density and be perfectly safe. The real problem here is that doctors may start relying more heavily in bisphosphonates, such as Fosamax, Boniva, etc, that have more serious side effects than full dose strontium renalate.