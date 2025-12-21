Candace Owens totally wrecks Ben Shapiro, exposing how he tried to ruin her career - "Fuck you & the midget horse you rode in on" - Friday show clip

Candace Owens absolutely wrecks Ben Shapiro, exposing how he tried to ruin her career

🔴 “Well Ben when it comes to you, and having worked with you, I just know the tactics that you use to feign popularity in the public,” Owens, who worked with Shapiro for the Daily Wire until a blowup over Palestine in 2024, said after his attack on her, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly at a recent TPUSA event

🔴 “I just know the amount of money that you are willing to spend on advertising to inflate your numbers to make people think that you’re popular,” Owens said

🔴 “You are such a joke of a little man. Your jealousy against Tucker, your ability to believe that you can keep manipulating the markets…You’re standing against everything that Charlie believed in,” she added, addressing what Shapiro said were her “retarded” theories about Israel’s complicity in Kirk’s murder

🔴 Owens said she could picture this “little worm” plotting to sue her into bankruptcy. “Because what you really believe in is Baal Berith,” the ancient Canaanite demon

Here's the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1oqQbR_bYs

Even late in the show during Candace reading the comments, she gives much more...

