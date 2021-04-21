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THE BATTLE FOR HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej
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329 views • April 21, 2021
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
It is an experimental gene therapy that contravenes the Nuremberg Code 1947
This video is an in depth documentary that shows how these new vaccines can alter our DNA, turning us into hybrids. The plans are to connect humans to artificial intelligence and global control networks. This is the start of transhumanism, turning us into HUMANS 2.0
That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves of globalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
It is an experimental gene therapy that contravenes the Nuremberg Code 1947
This video is an in depth documentary that shows how these new vaccines can alter our DNA, turning us into hybrids. The plans are to connect humans to artificial intelligence and global control networks. This is the start of transhumanism, turning us into HUMANS 2.0
That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves of globalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.
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