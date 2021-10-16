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'You Sir, Are The One Ignoring Science' Rand Paul Battles Becerra Over COVID-19 Rules
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410 views • October 16, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/15/covid-vaccine-vs-natural-immunity.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211015_HL2&mid=DM1019083&rid=1293202021
During a September 30, 2021, U.S. Senate hearing, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called out Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for ignoring the science of natural immunity
An Israeli study of 2.5 million people found the vaccinated group was seven times more likely to get infected with COVID than those with natural immunity from a previous infection
Another Israeli study that included 700,000 people found those with prior SARS-CoV-2 infections were 27 times less likely to develop symptomatic infection for a second time, compared to those who were vaccinated
A June 11, 2021, Public Health England report showed that as a hospital patient, you are six times more likely to die of the COVID Delta variant if you are fully vaccinated, than if you are not vaccinated at all
In addition to having the best protection available, those with natural immunity also face higher stakes when taking the COVID shot, as their preexisting immunity makes them more prone to side effects
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rand paulxavier becerranatural immunity
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