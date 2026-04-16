The $19/hr King: Why 2026 America is Actually the Golden Age

Stop complaining about $19 an hour for five minutes and watch this.

In 2026, we are on the precipice of solving humanity’s biggest hurdles. AI is folding proteins like laundry, we’re cracking the code on nuclear fusion, and we might be the first generation to live for centuries. So why are we trying to burn the whole thing down?

In this video, I’m breaking down the "Envy Injection" that is poisoning our society. Having lived in 60 countries—from the $5/hr wages of Costa Rica to the 60-hour work weeks of Thailand—I’ve seen what real struggle looks like.

We dive into:

The King of Portugal Test: Why a "lower-class" American in 2026 has a better life than a 1900s monarch.

The Kardashian Trap: How social media turned the greatest era of abundance into a crisis of jealousy.

The Luigi Mangione Fallacy: Why destroying the "producers" like Elon Musk or Palmer Luckey only makes the pie smaller for you.

The AI Deluge: Why you need to stop being a victim and start preparing for the massive productivity gains coming our way.

If you’re tired of the doom-scrolling and the warehouse fires, and you're ready to actually enjoy the barbecue on the Florida coast—this one is for you.

The future is bright... unless we burn it down first.

#Perspective #EconomicReality #AIRevolution #AmericanDream #WealthDisparity #GlobalTravel #HardTruths #Motivation #2026 #ElonMusk