X22 REPORT Ep. 2980b - Did Trump Just Set A Trap? EO 13526 In Play, Sleep No More, Game Over

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2980b - Jan. 24, 2023
Did Trump Just Set A Trap? EO 13526 In Play, Sleep No More, Game OverThe [DS] players are now being cornered, they will have to make a move and Trump is counting on this. Trump is now moving them down a path and the [DS] players are proceeding down the path.
Pence has now been thrown into the mix. More docs have been found at Biden's place. Trump is now bringing in Obama and pushing Obama to make a move. Will EO 13526 come into play. [DS] in trouble, they have committed the crimes of treason, it's just a matter of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
