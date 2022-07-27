Keys to Raising Strong Young Men who Love Jesus from Mom of Four Boys Monica Swanson

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Author and speaker Monica Swanson declares that the key to successfully raising and homeschooling her four boys has been demonstrating an authentic love for Jesus. This mom raising world-changers in Hawaii has written an incredible book full of advice on parenting boys called Boy Mom: What Your Son Needs Most From You. She also points out that making time to have meaningful conversations with her boys, helped point them to Christ and deepen their relationship with Him. Monica shares that although there are so many expectations and pressures from the world, parents can’t do it all! What do you want your kids to leave home with? Focus on that. What can you cut out that’s not necessary? Make those changes. In Monica’s family, they focus heavily on protecting their kids’ hearts while allowing them to face appropriate challenges.
TAKEAWAYS
As a parent, ask yourself if you’re making choices based on comfort or intentionality
Don’t worry about being perfect - just be authentic
“Shoulder to shoulder” is a great way to communicate with boys, like washing dishes or going on a hike
Monica offers a “Character Course” that equips parents on bolstering their children’s character while improving their parenting techniques
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Character Training Course: https://bit.ly/3aQoTwo
Boy Mom Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3xCDq7B
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