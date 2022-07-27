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Keys to Raising Strong Young Men who Love Jesus from Mom of Four Boys Monica Swanson
Counter Culture Mom
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108 views • July 27, 2022

Author and speaker Monica Swanson declares that the key to successfully raising and homeschooling her four boys has been demonstrating an authentic love for Jesus. This mom raising world-changers in Hawaii has written an incredible book full of advice on parenting boys called Boy Mom: What Your Son Needs Most From You. She also points out that making time to have meaningful conversations with her boys, helped point them to Christ and deepen their relationship with Him. Monica shares that although there are so many expectations and pressures from the world, parents can’t do it all! What do you want your kids to leave home with? Focus on that. What can you cut out that’s not necessary? Make those changes. In Monica’s family, they focus heavily on protecting their kids’ hearts while allowing them to face appropriate challenges.



TAKEAWAYS


As a parent, ask yourself if you’re making choices based on comfort or intentionality


Don’t worry about being perfect - just be authentic


“Shoulder to shoulder” is a great way to communicate with boys, like washing dishes or going on a hike


Monica offers a “Character Course” that equips parents on bolstering their children’s character while improving their parenting techniques 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Character Training Course: https://bit.ly/3aQoTwo  

Boy Mom Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3xCDq7B  


🔗 CONNECT WITH MONICA SWANSON

Website: https://monicaswanson.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGrommom 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monicaswanson_/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrommom 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3MFtP4h 

Podcast: https://apple.co/3H7R1qR  

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thegrommom/ 


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Keywords
jesuslifereligionhawaiiboysparentingteenssurfingraising kidstina griffincounter culture mommonica swanson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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