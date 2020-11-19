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How to Go to Heaven Parables!
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18 views • November 19, 2020
Jesus' Parables about the Kingdom of Heaven aren't always as clear as Jesus' teachings. Jesus himself needed to give interpretations of the parables to his disciples (in most cases), and sometimes he left it us to work out. We're going to look at two such parables now, in an effort to answer the question of how to enter heaven.
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