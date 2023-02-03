Episode 7 - Dispelling Myths About Bad Emotions
The long-standing mental health sigma within fire service has caused emotions to get a bad rap. Some emotions are even perceived as bad. In today's episode, we'll dispel common myths among firefighters and learn why therapy often fails first responder clients.
Reference
Bradley, B., & Furrow, J. (2013). Emotionally focused couple therapy for dummies. John Wiley & Sons.
Faller, & Wright, H. (2016). Sacred Stress: A Radically Different Approach to Using Life’s Challenges for Positive Change. Turner Publishing Company.
Flannery, R. B., Jr. (2015). Treating psychological trauma in first responders: A multi-modal paradigm. Psychiatric Quarterly, 86(2), 261-267. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11126-014- 9329-z
Johnson, C. C., Vega, L., Kohalmi, A. L., Roth, J. C., Howell, B. R., & Van Hasselt, V. B. 2020). Enhancing mental health treatment for the firefighter population: Understanding fire culture, treatment barriers, practice implications, and research directions. Professional Psychology: Research and Practice, 51(3), 304-311. https://doi- org.ezproxy.regent.edu/10.1037/pro0000266
Johnson, S. M. (2002). Emotionally focused couple therapy with trauma survivors: Strengthening attachment bonds. Guilford Press.
van Dis, E. A. M., van Veen, S. C., Hagenaars, M. A., Batelaan, N. M., Bockting, C. L. H., van den Heuvel, R. M., Cuijpers, P., & Engelhard, I. M. (2020). Long-term outcomes of cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety-related disorders: A systematic review and meta- analysis. JAMA Psychiatry, 77(3), 265–273. https://10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.3986
Gagliano, A. & Gagliano, M. (2018). Challenges of the Firefighter Marriage. Fire Engineering Books & Videos
Intro music citation: Ukulele and Piano by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Outro music citation:Happy Whistling Ukulele by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/happy-background-music/Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/Creative Commons CC BY 3.0https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.