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The USA’s Secret Bio Laboratories
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61 views • March 02, 2022
More and more secretive bio-labs are springing up around the world at a rapid pace under US military control, conspicuously many on the borders with China and Russia. What this might have to do with Corona is the subject of this broadcast from Ukraine.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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