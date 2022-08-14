I AM DEFINITELY ENCOUNTERING Face to FACE the OTHER TEAM... WOW oh WOW Are THEY Becoming Visible..

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/Og5a6K3sMcI
Quotation from original video description.... "The Wheat and the WEEDS Are3 Manifesting like Nothing I have ever seen .... Stay Ready ....they ARE COMING !!!!!! So IS the KING of KINGS"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/