The NATO-Ukraine armored column moved in waves from Orekhov towards Kopani-Rabotino sector having the worst day. All the armored groups that tried to break into the Russian lines were routed by artillery, drones and mines. 12 vehicles there were destroyed in one day including several Bradley IFV and Leopard tanks in a pile on Rabotino.
