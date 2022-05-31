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Everything LifeSiteNews does is 'for the salvation of souls': Catholic radio host
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LifeSiteNews was present at the Rosary Crusade for Priests in Sacramento, CA, on Saturday, May 28. Exclusive interviews with Fr. Donald Calloway and Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio were recorded and will be released on Wednesday, June 1.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Terry_Barber_053122

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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