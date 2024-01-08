France and Jordan have Teamed Up to AIRDROP Seven Tons of AID to Civilians and Aid Workers in GAZA

France and Jordan have teamed up to airdrop seven tonnes of aid to civilians and aid workers in Gaza. Each nation sent a C-130 transport plane with mixed French-Jordanian crews, bringing a total of seven tonnes of ‘humanitarian and health’ aid, Emanuel Macron’s office said.

Original posters remarks... Seems unusually brave of well either of these countries. Typically they are US puppets.

The US and Israel must be furious humanitarian aid reached Gaza. Old man Biden won't be pleased.

Cynthia... hope they have guidance systems so they 'don't' land on more apartment buildings..

Russian and Iranian national wealth funds are planning to establish joint investment committees for realization of different oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, high-tech and other projects, the Iranian National Development Fund’s Deputy Director of Foreign Investment, Hossein Eivazloo, has said.

"We decided … to establish joint investment committees between the two national wealth funds of Russia and Iran and review projects under proposal … Both Iran and the Russian side will invest 50% each," Eivazloo said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

Tehran and Moscow have been cooperating on the issue for a long time and have held a number of meetings and exchanged agreements, the official said, adding that both countries approved models of cooperation and that Iran was waiting for the approval of the Russian National Wealth Fund’s board of trustees, according to the report.