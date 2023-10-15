Create New Account
Dozens of people on the terror watchlist caught at Southern border
Presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley sounding the alarm and expressing the concerns of many Americans --over how terrorists and other enemies of the us are exploiting the open border.


How do we assess the threat and how do we keep this country safe if Islamic terrorists are looking to strike here as well.


current eventsnewspolitics

