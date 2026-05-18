Top 10 Devastating Impacts of Both Illegal and Legal Immigration in America - Why It Must End Now

America’s Immigration Crisis: Top 10 Devastating Impacts Exposed. Discover the top 10 criticisms of both legal and illegal immigration in America. This hard-hitting overview reveals how mass immigration since 2020 and over the last 50 years has driven demographic change, crime surges, economic harm, and cultural erosion across the nation. Understand the full scope of these interconnected issues affecting safety, jobs, housing, and American identity.





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