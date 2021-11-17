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MASSONERIA - ARCONTI Predatori Esattori Roditori Felce e Mirtillo 26 Ottobre 2017
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626 views • November 17, 2021
Dal canale Genere Rock Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWfU...
NUOVE POVERTÀ e CONTROLLO SOCIALE "VERSO UNA SOCIETÀ POSTCRIMINALE". La matrice degli arconti e gestita dalle razze dragoniana e rettiliana che controllano le nostre menti e le nostre condizioni di vita.
NUOVE POVERTÀ e CONTROLLO SOCIALE "VERSO UNA SOCIETÀ POSTCRIMINALE". La matrice degli arconti e gestita dalle razze dragoniana e rettiliana che controllano le nostre menti e le nostre condizioni di vita.
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