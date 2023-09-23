Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep MTG: Send Illegals Back To Mexico, Not NY Or Texas
channel image
GalacticStorm
2131 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published 18 hours ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene "New York congressman was saying send them back to Texas. And then one of our Texas congressman was saying no, we've had enough of them buddy. You can keep them up in New York. I'm sitting here going, hell, send 'em back to Mexico! This is not complicated."


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket