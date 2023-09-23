Rep MTG: Send Illegals Back To Mexico, Not NY Or Texas

Marjorie Taylor Greene "New York congressman was saying send them back to Texas. And then one of our Texas congressman was saying no, we've had enough of them buddy. You can keep them up in New York. I'm sitting here going, hell, send 'em back to Mexico! This is not complicated."
