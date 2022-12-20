Create New Account
“Deck the Halls Y’All” ~ Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Exciting Take on the Classic, a Real Musical Treat
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday |

What a fun, delightful twist on “Deck the Halls.” How can anyone not like this number? More great work from Liza Rey and her crew. Such a wonderful work that will brighten your holidays. This comes from the album Noël Nouveau, which is probably the best Christmas music CD that features the harp.

Hope you enjoy it, along with your family and friends. May it make your Christmas even merrier.

I also hope you enjoy the positive messages in the video.

May God bless you and your family this Christmastime.

Keywords
christmasmusicfunholidayinstrumentalharpnew agejazzhappyyuletideliza reybrett raymond

