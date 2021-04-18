LIN WOOD - We the People will not Tolerate the Lie at Tulsa Conference

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I Will aggressively purse the truth until Justice is done and Donald J Trump is the President of the United States of America!
This country will never be led by a person elected as a lie.
We the People will not Tolerate the Lie
This is Our Country. Dont you ever forget it.