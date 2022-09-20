AI Explains Organ Harvesting And The Pandemic 🤖💭🤬🗞️ Rude AI News

RudeAI News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVe8F7BwKT_QxJd0FEWRSRw

AI Explains Organ Harvesting And The Pandemic

00:00 Intro

01:04 How To Sell Your Body For $46 Million

04:23 Presumed Consent Opt-Out Organ Donation Laws

07:04 Euthanize And Harvest Laws

09:44 Young Blood

17:44 Fetal Tissue Retention Scandals

26:55 Planned Parenthood

29:12 COVID WHO Guidelines; Organs Are Suitable For Transplants

34:14 How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death

40:03 Harvesting Stem Cells From Dead Bodies

How to Sell Your Body for $46 Million https://people.well.com/user/justpat/bodyparts.pdf

Organ Donation Law in England

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22JdKKPB3P4

Bioethicist: Let Doctors Kill the Healthy by Harvesting Organs https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/bioethicist-let-doctors-kill-the-healthy-by-harvesting-organs

Hospitals To Be Paid To Harvest Organs https://www.wsj.com/video/hospitals-to-be-paid-to-harvest-organs/4F3C4533-033B-446B-9150-CD949E6C4895.html

‘Youth transplants’ really can slow the ageing process https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/05/14/stanford-scientists-discover-youth-transplants-reverse-ageing

Young Blood: Using A Teen's Blood To Reverse Aging

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOt7YMVia94

NHS to harvest babies' organs https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3478477/NHS-harvest-babies-organs-Bombshell-new-proposal-mums-pregnant-damaged-babies.html

Modern-day infanticide in Maryland? https://wng.org/opinions/modern-day-infanticide-in-maryland-1648465823

California Follows Maryland's Lead With Disturbing Bill That Could Effectively Legalize Infanticide https://aclj.org/pro-life/california-follows-marylands-lead-with-disturbing-bill-that-could-effectively-legalize-infanticide

EYES OF THE DEVIL. A DOCUMENTARY FILM BY PATRYK VEGA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1y38N4LQiU

Los Angeles fetus disposal scandal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_fetus_disposal_scandal

17,000 ABORTED BABIES FOUND WITH ‘HEADS CHOPPED OFF’ IN STORAGE CONTAINER IN LOS ANGELES https://www.bitchute.com/video/jTPQTgxZ4VP5

Alder Hey organs scandal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alder_Hey_organs_scandal

Alder Hey organ retention scandal: a timeline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23t_w7yxDjs

Aborted babies discovered in DC may indicate infanticide after attempted abortions https://www.liveaction.org/news/infant-bodies-infanticide-attempted-abortions

Discovered infant bodies may indicate infanticide after attempted abortions [GRAPHIC CONTENT]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HslaMej6TlA

Planned Parenthood Uses Partial-Birth Abortions to Sell Baby Parts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjxwVuozMnU

How Trump’s fetal-tissue policy impacts medical research https://www.spectrumnews.org/news/trumps-fetal-tissue-policy-impacts-medical-research

Fetal Tissue Attack Is Latest Tactic In Long GOP Fight Against Planned Parenthood https://khn.org/news/fetal-tissue-attack-is-latest-tactic-in-long

Infection Prevention and Control for the safe management of a dead body in the context of COVID-19 https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331538/WHO-COVID-19-lPC_DBMgmt-2020.1-eng.pd

The Bodies of People Who Died from COVID-19 May Still Be Contagious https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-bodies-of-people-who-died-from-covid-19-may-still-be-contagious

What’s really going on with Covid deaths data? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-60000391

Bodies to be sent to mortuaries within 2 hrs, says Delhi government’s health department https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/covid-19-bodies-to-be-sent-to-mortuaries-within-2-hrs-says-delhi-governments-health-department

How COVID Patients Were Over-Treated to Death, by Joseph Mercola https://straightlinelogic.com/2022/02/16/how-covid-patients-were-over-treated-to-death-by-joseph-mercola

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVuBgi3zJcNK/?l

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xbA4TP0cxmKn

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications for COVID-19 pandemic:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32305024/

https://www.dw.com/en/covid-artificial-intelligence-in-the-pandemic/a-58171146