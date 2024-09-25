© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump, many in the "Medical Freedom Movement" that Kennedy helps lead have been searching for a path forward.
Join Liam Sturgess and guests Michael Kane, Mary Talley Bowden and John Gilmore as they discuss and debate the question: should the medical freedom movement support Donald Trump and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) coalition?
Michael Kane: https://teachersforchoice.org/
John Gilmore: https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/
Mary Talley Bowden: https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/
🙏 Thanks for watching! 🙏
🖥️ Visit me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/
🎶 Listen and buy my music on Bandcamp: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/
📰 Subscribe to my Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/
🏘️ Join my Locals community: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/
𝕏 Follow me on Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess
📺 Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess
📺 Subscribe on Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/
📺 Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1
📺 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess
💵 Support me directly by PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess
💵 Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess