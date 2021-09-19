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The Hadza Lifestyle (Dr. Paul Saladino)
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1 view • September 19, 2021
Ancient Lifestyle
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/19/african-hadza-tribe.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210919_HL2&mid=DM997031&rid=1268620209
When asked why they choose to maintain their hunter-gatherer lifestyle, being well aware of modern civilization all around them and other tribes that have chosen to farm and keep herds of cattle and goats, the Hadzi replied, "We want to be free. We like to eat meat. We want to be able to hunt and we like this lifestyle." Another question that arose was what makes the Hadza happy? Interestingly, this is more or less a non-issue. "Happiness" is their default state of mind.
"That is their default mode when they are in nature doing what humans have always done," Saladino says. "This is so interesting to me. Here's this group of hunter-gatherers. They live in the bush. They do not sleep on beds. They sleep on the ground in these thatched huts that they build in a day. They're nomadic.
They have little camps … The camp that we went to was about 40 to 50 men and women with children, and they moved the camp three or four times a year. They have three or four camps that they've established, and they know spots in the Lake Eyasi region. Some of them are better for the rainy season, some of them are better for the dry season, and so the whole camp will move throughout the year at different times …
They have fires for men and fires for the women. They live under rock shelters. They sleep in the auspices of rocks and they are profoundly healthy individuals. They love their life because every day they get to go play. For them, play and fun is hunting. The next day, we got to see this because we went on a hunt with them. It was incredible. It was so joyous and so simple."
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/19/african-hadza-tribe.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210919_HL2&mid=DM997031&rid=1268620209
When asked why they choose to maintain their hunter-gatherer lifestyle, being well aware of modern civilization all around them and other tribes that have chosen to farm and keep herds of cattle and goats, the Hadzi replied, "We want to be free. We like to eat meat. We want to be able to hunt and we like this lifestyle." Another question that arose was what makes the Hadza happy? Interestingly, this is more or less a non-issue. "Happiness" is their default state of mind.
"That is their default mode when they are in nature doing what humans have always done," Saladino says. "This is so interesting to me. Here's this group of hunter-gatherers. They live in the bush. They do not sleep on beds. They sleep on the ground in these thatched huts that they build in a day. They're nomadic.
They have little camps … The camp that we went to was about 40 to 50 men and women with children, and they moved the camp three or four times a year. They have three or four camps that they've established, and they know spots in the Lake Eyasi region. Some of them are better for the rainy season, some of them are better for the dry season, and so the whole camp will move throughout the year at different times …
They have fires for men and fires for the women. They live under rock shelters. They sleep in the auspices of rocks and they are profoundly healthy individuals. They love their life because every day they get to go play. For them, play and fun is hunting. The next day, we got to see this because we went on a hunt with them. It was incredible. It was so joyous and so simple."
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