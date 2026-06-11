Breaking the Chains: Freedom, Decentralization, and Living Without Fear, an interview with Todd Pitner

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Fear thrives when people feel trapped. Decentralized strategies offer another path—one built on knowledge, preparedness, and personal responsibility. Whether it’s food, energy, health, or finances, gaining more control over your life can replace uncertainty with confidence and freedom.
#Freedom #Decentralization #Preparedness #SelfReliance #Empowerment #ResilientLiving #LiveWithoutFear
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