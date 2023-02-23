Miles Guo: The only cure for the vaccine is Artesunate, but it cannot fix impaired sperm and eggs

https://gettr.com/post/p29fax8b997
2023.02.23 The only cure for the vaccine is Artesunate, but it cannot fix impaired sperm and eggs.
打过疫苗的唯一解药是青蒿琥酯，但是不能修复损伤的精子和卵子。
