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WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2118-6PM BLACK OPS DELIVER RIOT GEAR TO LOUISVILLE PROTESTORS IN UHAUL (LIKE CIA DID IN UKRAINE)
A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13. Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges …. EP 2118-6PM BLACK OPS DELIVER RIOT GEAR TO LOUISVILLE PROTESTORS IN UHAUL (LIKE CIA DID IN UKRAINE) – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3mMTc8I
SPECIAL GUEST: Antoine Tucker is an African American Republican running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her New York Congressional seat. Tucker filed his candidacy in early June 2019 and introduces himself on a video on his campaign website as “the first ex-felon that’s Black and Hispanic to run for Congress in the history of this nation.” Hey, AOC was a bartender.
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