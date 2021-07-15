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BABY - DANCE MONKEY - GO ON, Have some fun, permission granted, bet you will love this!
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393 views • July 15, 2021
Go on, dance the dance monkey! I love to dance to this, yes, even at 62 years old, ooooh baby, wish I could go back and dance a full six hours as I did in my 20's!
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