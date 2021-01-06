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Risk of m-RNA Vaccines - The Cytokine Storm (Dr. Delores Cahill)
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801 views • January 06, 2021
Dr. Delores Cahill warns that the untested m-RNA vaccines could present substantial health risk in the form of a "Cytokine Storm", when patients are exposed to a new coronavirus in following months or years.
Is COVID-19 Fueled by a Cytokine Storm?
https://www.nursingcenter.com/ncblog/april-2020/is-covid-19-fueled-by-a-cytokine-storm
Cited Studies:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.035421.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607599/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647
https://siksik.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccins/10.1016%40j.vaccine.2019.10.005.pdf
Is COVID-19 Fueled by a Cytokine Storm?
https://www.nursingcenter.com/ncblog/april-2020/is-covid-19-fueled-by-a-cytokine-storm
Cited Studies:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/pdf/pone.035421.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22536382/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31607599/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647
https://siksik.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccins/10.1016%40j.vaccine.2019.10.005.pdf
Keywords
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