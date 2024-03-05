Oh SH_T, something BIG is happening in Germany and Putin demands answers _ Redacted w Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Germany is scrambling to answer for newly leaked audio of German Air Force officers planning an attack on Crimea. Germany says that even though the tape is legitimate, the leak is Russian disinformation. What does that mean exactly?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.