Oh SH_T, something BIG is happening in Germany and Putin demands answers _ Redacted w Clayton Morris
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored Content

Germany is scrambling to answer for newly leaked audio of German Air Force officers planning an attack on Crimea. Germany says that even though the tape is legitimate, the leak is Russian disinformation. What does that mean exactly? 

newspoliticsrussiaputingermany

