Judge Not: The Most Misused Words of Jesus

“Judge not.” It’s one of the most quoted phrases Jesus ever spoke, and one of the most misunderstood.

In this episode, we examine how those two words have been repeatedly taken out of context and used to silence discernment, shut down biblical correction, and excuse error within the Church. What did Jesus actually mean? And how does the Book of Jude completely dismantle the modern misuse of this phrase?

This program explores Scripture carefully and responsibly, showing that Jesus condemned hypocrisy, not truth. And that believers are clearly instructed to exercise discernment, protect sound doctrine, and contend for the faith with humility and love.

This episode is presented for educational, informational, and faith-based discussion purposes, offering biblical context and thoughtful analysis without hostility or personal attacks.

