Judge Not: The Most Misused Words of Jesus
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
34 views • 2 days ago

“Judge not.” It’s one of the most quoted phrases Jesus ever spoke, and one of the most misunderstood.

In this episode, we examine how those two words have been repeatedly taken out of context and used to silence discernment, shut down biblical correction, and excuse error within the Church. What did Jesus actually mean? And how does the Book of Jude completely dismantle the modern misuse of this phrase?

This program explores Scripture carefully and responsibly, showing that Jesus condemned hypocrisy, not truth. And that believers are clearly instructed to exercise discernment, protect sound doctrine, and contend for the faith with humility and love.

This episode is presented for educational, informational, and faith-based discussion purposes, offering biblical context and thoughtful analysis without hostility or personal attacks.

📺 Watch on TV:

This and other family-friendly programs are available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Search for Last Christian Media in your app store.

🌐 Full library & updates:

Visit www.lastchristian.net

🛍️ Official store & merchandise:

https://www.lastchristian.net/store

❤️ Support the mission:

If you’d like to help keep this content available, consider supporting us at:

https://www.lastchristian.net/donation

Last Christian Media provides faith-based programming focused on biblical teaching, cultural analysis, and Christian worldview discussion. Content is intended for mature audiences seeking understanding, not confrontation.

Keywords
trendingbibleviraljesuseducationpodcastspiritualitytruthchristianityreligionbreaking newsfaithculturetv showlivestreamchristian teachingdiscernmentworldviewfalse teachersbook of judematthew 7judge notbiblical contextyoutube trendingmisunderstood bible verses
