Culture War | “I Found Out That the Police Were Actually Working for the Politicians” | Guest: Nathaniel Pawlowski | Son of Canadian Pastor Tortured in Prison | Lawfare | True Dominion Canada

Nathaniel Pawlowski, son of persecuted prisoner Pastor Artur Pawlowski in Canada joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to share how his father and he have been persecuted by the Canadian government and have had multiple constitutional rights violated. He explains that this has been going on for years and that after 350 charges, not one stuck. But after Covid, the attack on freedoms escalated, he states. He tells us that his dad was arrested 6 times and got slammed into solitary confinement for over 50 days for preaching a sermon to the truckers. Nathaniel explains how he got involved in the freedom fight by refusing to comply with his university mandates and ended up being the only student who received an exemption after he threatened to sue them. He warns us and young people to push back now and to fight for our freedoms. Or we will lose them all. Nathaniel admonishes us that America is not far behind Canada.





Affiliates:

https://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?ref=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Links:

https://www.truedominioncanada.ca/





www.momsonamission.net



