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Never Take No For An Answer, Part 2
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0 view • May 18, 2021
This attitude is a recurring theme in the Bible parables. Without it, realizing God's unfolding plan in our lives may be nearly impossible. This is because the Kingdom of God responds to those who possess it and uses them to spread the influence of heaven right here on earth!
- Scriptures: Luke 11:5-8; 18:1-8; Proverbs 6:1-5
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alterna...
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- Scriptures: Luke 11:5-8; 18:1-8; Proverbs 6:1-5
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alterna...
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/On...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
Twitter - https://twitter.com/rockyveach
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8p...
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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